Inauguration Day, From Home: Biden Team Plans Celebration Amid COVID-19

The team planning President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day festivities is urging Americans to stay at home and celebrate the tradition where it is safe, given the risks of traveling and gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's presidential inaugural committee named a chief medical adviser for the day, Dr. David Kessler — the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, who was an adviser to the Biden campaign.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol, the committee said in a statement. "The ceremony's footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined," it said.

The committee has also hired what it called "seasoned production experts" to work on the program for Americans to watch at home, including Stephanie Cutter, Ricky Kirshner and Rod O'Connor, who worked on the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was a virtual event. The team has experience planning Super Bowl halftime shows and the Tony Awards, the committee said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.