Federal court halts Texas' new voting map

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 19, 2025 at 10:46 AM CST

A federal court, including a judge appointed by President Trump, has halted a new Texas Congressional map that could give Republicans five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Kareem Crayton about the ruling and the big picture on redistricting. Crayton is vice president of the Washington, D.C., office at the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Government & Politics
Here & Now Newsroom