Politics & Government

Week in politics: Garland visits Ukraine; how crime and antisemitism affect politics

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published March 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's trip to Ukraine sends a political message to U.S. voters as well as a legal one to Russia. And how crime and antisemitism are affecting the political landscape.

Corrected: March 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated that Beau Biden died of injuries he received in Afghanistan and Iraq. Beau Biden died of brain cancer.
