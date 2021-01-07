100 COVID-19 Doses Arrive In Milwaukee, Set To Go To Health & Fire Department Personnel

  • A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021.
The city of Milwaukee is beginning to vaccinate frontline workers against the coronavirus. The city received 100 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine Wednesday afternoon. Eight-hundred more doses will come in staggered shipments next week.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that distribution begins Thursday for some health and fire department personnel.

"Specifically, in the health department those individuals who have the most patient contact at our three clinics along with individuals who are working at the testing sites — both those who are doing the actual swabbing and the volunteers who are assisting them — will receive 50 of the vaccinations and the fire department for beginning its work with its EMS workers is going to be receiving 50 as well," he said.

Those workers fall under the 1a group the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends be vaccinated first.

Interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson joined Barrett on the media call. She said a scheduling system is up and running to get people in for the shots.

Jackson described some of the vaccine distribution logistics: "We anticipate that we'll start doing our vaccinations around 10:00 and run until the 3:00 to 4:00 hour with a number of slots — anywhere from 10 to 12 — being scheduled every hour."

Jackson said a health department site will be used for the initial distribution of doses, until a more permanent location is established. She added that health department workers are not being required to get the vaccine but are highly encouraged to do so.

