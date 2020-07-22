Evers Orders $250 Million In Cuts From State Agencies

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is implementing another round of state agency budget cuts because of revenue losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Evers announced Wednesday that he's telling state agencies to find $250 million in cost savings for the current fiscal year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our nation, state, communities, businesses, and families,” Evers said in a statement. “All state and local governments are now experiencing the difficult balance of providing vital services to residents in crisis while also managing tough fiscal realities. While I am still hopeful that the federal government will adopt further bipartisan proposals to stabilize funding for state and local services, in the face of continued inaction and uncertainty, the unfortunate reality is that we must take these steps and make more significant cuts.”

Tough decisions will be made in the weeks ahead, but Wisconsinites are resilient and I know if we put the health and safety of our communities first and work together to flatten the curve, we can get Wisconsin on track to bounce back stronger than ever. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 22, 2020

Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan will work with agency leaders to identify where that $250 million will come from.

Wisconsin is losing tax collection revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second round of state-level cuts Evers has pushed through.

Earlier this summer, $70 million was cut from Wisconsin’s largest state agencies. The UW System took the largest hit – an about $41 million cut. The next largest reductions were $7 million from the Department of Health Services and about $5 million in the Department of Revenue.

The amounts to be cut from state agencies in this fiscal year are to be determined. But the situation is especially concerning for the UW System since it bore the brunt last time around.

>>University Of Wisconsin Campuses Ordered To Prioritize Courses, Prepare For Layoffs

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson hopes the system doesn’t have to shoulder major cuts. Thompson released a statement Wednesday saying he would work with Evers’ office to “manage” further cuts.

The system’s financial struggle is compounded by major losses from closing down campuses last spring, and new costs for the upcoming school year as universities attempt to reopen for some in-person classes.

“Our universities are doing everything we can to provide in-person classes safely this fall and reductions in state support for the UW System are an obstacle to that work,” Thompson said in his statement. “In addition to providing invaluable educational opportunity, our universities are critical to every regional economy in Wisconsin. We are a vital economic engine and one of the state’s largest employers. The UW System has already borne a disproportionate share of state cuts to date."

Have a question you'd like WUWM to answer? Submit your query below.

_