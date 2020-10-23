Friday on Lake Effect: Olympian Meghan Duggan, 'Breaking Fast,' Muscle Cars

Friday on Lake Effect:
Olympian and hockey star Meghan Duggan talks about her recent retirement and the fight for gender equity in sports. Then, we speak with a producer of the film Breaking Fast, which brings queer, Arab Muslim-American representation to romantic comedy. And automotive contributor Mark Savage talks about his latest high-powered test drives - from luxury to the more reasonable.
Guests:
- Meghan Duggan, retired U.S. Women's Hockey player
- Lisa Attonita, executive director of the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee
- Bay Dariz, producer of Breaking Fast
- Mark Savage, Lake Effectauto contributor