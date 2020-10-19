Jacob Blake's Family To Lead March From Kenosha To Milwaukee

Updated at 3:56 p.m. CT

The family of the Black man severely wounded by a police officer in Kenosha in August will be leading about a 30 mile march to Milwaukee, beginning just after midnight on Tuesday. The family wants to send a message to prosecutors and voters.

Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake while responding to what police say was a domestic incident. The Wisconsin Justice Department is still reviewing the shooting.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, says the march from Kenosha to Milwaukee has two main purposes.

"One is to let not only Kenosha know but the state know that the Blake family is not leaving Kenosha until there's justice," he said.

Blake says Officer Sheskey should be fired, indicted and convicted. He says the marchers also want to let people know early in-person voting in Wisconsin begins Tuesday.

Sheskey's attorney says the officer wounded Jacob Blake because he thought the man was about to kidnap a child.