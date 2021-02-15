Listen MKE: Milwaukee's Car Theft Crisis

WUWM has been partnering with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Public Library on an initiative called Listen MKE. Its goal: help north side residents get the information they want and need.

On Tuesday at noon on Facebook Live, Listen MKE will focus on Milwaukee’s car theft crisis. More than 1,000 vehicles have been stolen in the first 40 days of 2021 in Milwaukee.

The conversation will be moderated by Journal Sentinel Idea's Lab reporter James E. Causey with guests from the Milwaukee Police Department; Victor Barnett, executive director of Running Rebels; political leaders and youth.

>> Watch Tuesday, February 16 at noon on Facebook Live.