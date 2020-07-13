Milwaukee Common Council Unanimously Passes Citywide Mask Requirement

  • The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously Monday to institute a citywide mandatory mask requirement.
Updated at 3:19 p.m. CT

The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously Monday to institute a citywide mandatory mask requirement.

Under the ordinance, anybody age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay 6 feet away from people who aren’t in the same household. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons.

The Milwaukee Health Department, not the police, would be in charge of fining people who don't comply.

Mayor Tom Barrett will sign the ordinance on Tuesday, according to Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic. It's not clear when it will take effect.

Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he was considering at a statewide mask mandate, but after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his safer-at-home order in May, a new one requiring masks to be worn is “unlikely.”

