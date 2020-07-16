Scaled-Down DNC Means Less Business For Milwaukee's Struggling Hospitality Industry

By & 2 minutes ago
  • Not only will there be far fewer guests and events coming to the Milwaukee area during the scaled-down DNC, but the hospitality industry is now in crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    skvalval / stock.adobe.com

When the Democratic National Convention was first announced, hotels in the area quickly booked up. Between the rooms and the convention hall rentals, hotels in Milwaukee and throughout southeastern Wisconsin were expecting a huge influx of business. But since the DNC has been scaled back, hotels are looking at a much smaller gathering and far fewer guests. 

"Fifty-thousand visitors [originally expected], yeah, that was going to be really big. I mean, what you’re talking about now is quite honestly kind of a middling-sized meeting that if it weren’t the DNC, no one in the news media would be paying any attention to," says Tom Daykin, who covers commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Now, not only will there be far fewer guests and events coming to the area, but the hospitality industry is in crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most travel has halted, and largescale events have been forced to cancel, bringing fewer people to the area at a time when hotels are usually at their busiest. Hotels around the country, and here in Milwaukee, are struggling to stay afloat.

"We've had layoffs ... of hundreds of hotel workers at hotels here in the Milwaukee area, as well as Madison and Green Bay," says Daykin. 

Related Content

Milwaukee's Mostly Virtual Democratic Convention Could Still Bring City Important Reputation Boost

By & Jul 13, 2020
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

In another timeline, this would have been the week the Democratic National Convention came to Milwaukee. The event was expected to bring tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee and bring millions in revenue to the area. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, upending everything.

No State Delegates, No Fiserv Forum: Much Smaller DNC Convention Announced For Milwaukee

By & Bill Barrow & Associated Press Jun 24, 2020
Michelle Maternowski / WUWM

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the votes to nominate Biden and his yet-to-be-named running mate, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee

Project On Milwaukee's North Side Emphasizes Affordable Housing

By & Jun 24, 2020
Scott Crawford Inc.

Despite the pandemic, construction has continued on new projects in the Milwaukee area. Although many of us are more focused on this health crisis, social unrest, and economic turmoil - we’re still experiencing a shortage of affordable housing. That shortage, mixed with the financial burden of housing, adds even more stress to these issues.

Staggered Start Time And Touchless Elevators Could Be The Future For Large Office Buildings

By , & May 26, 2020
Alesandra Tejeda

As many Wisconsinites continue to work from home, the future of office buildings could be very different from how we left them.

Like many of you, the Lake Effect team has been working from home the past few months. And while we sit at our kitchen tables, couches or closets, our office building is relatively dormant, leaving our cubicles and offices empty. While the transition has been difficult for some employees, some people and companies hope to make working from home a permanent solution.