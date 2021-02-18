The Snow Angels Of West Allis Help Elderly And Disabled Property Owners

By 1 hour ago
  • Nate Meyer, a volunteer with West Allis' Snow Angels program, shovels the driveway at the home of Jane Adams.
    Nate Meyer, a volunteer with West Allis' Snow Angels program, shovels the driveway at the home of Jane Adams.
    Chuck Quirmbach

The snow depth in Milwaukee is now the deepest it's been in about 20 years — as snow shovelers with sore backs or shoulders can well attest. In most cities, it's up to the property owners to hire a plowing service. Or, they buy a snowblower or a good shovel, and do pavement clearing themselves. But West Allis recently joined the ranks of snowy North American cities that match older, or disabled, homeowners with volunteer shovelers.

West Allis has about 60,000 residents. Some people live in older, tightly-packed neighborhoods. Others live in areas developed after World War II, where the homes are more spread out.

It's in one of those newer neighborhoods where Nate Meyer was at work on a cold and windy night recently, pushing a snow shovel.

Meyer was clearing a 50-foot long driveway of about three inches of newly fallen snow. The snow looked heavy and wet, but Meyer, so to speak, brushed off that notion.

"Ah, it's actually not too bad tonight. I thought it was going to be worse,” Meyer says.

Meyer is one of about 40 West Allis residents who have volunteered for a new city program called Snow Angels. Unpaid shovelers are matched with homeowners who are 55 or older, permanently disabled or otherwise unable to shovel their sidewalks, driveways or alleys.

Meyer is an energetic 30-something who says, no, he has not lost his marbles, not completely.

"Maybe a little bit,” he says. “I was actually like, looking for a way to volunteer in my community, and I happened to see this posted on Facebook, and I'm like, 'Why not, I'll give it a shot, you know?' I'm younger, able to do the shoveling."

Snow depths in the Milwaukee area are the deepest in about 20 years.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

Meyer signed up to shovel two homes that night. One belongs to Jane Adams, who's wearing a cast on her left foot due to a recent surgery. Adams has a snow blower and says she normally does her own driveway. But not this winter, and she says her relatives and friends are out of the picture.

"I have family and friends, but they also have a lot of medical things going on right now. So, I was kind of in a bind, and when I saw the Snow Angels program, I thought, 'I'm going to sign up,'" Adams says.

She's not alone. West Allis reports 50 people quickly signed up for the program. And with demand for shovelers currently outpacing the supply, the city has stopped taking applications, for now.

Shoveling snow or doing other work on someone else's property can be tricky, since homeowners often want things done just so. But Adams praises her Snow Angel Nate Meyer.  

"I'm like, he's meticulous, he doesn't leave piles. I mean, he does a perfect job,” she says.

The snow piles outside West Allis City Hall.
Credit Chuck Quirmbach

West Allis says it modeled Snow Angels after similar programs in Pittsburgh, Denver and Canada. 

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine says his community does have neighborhood associations and church groups that offer snow shoveling. But Devine says demand is typically unmet, and he wanted the city to do its part.

"We know that we have to salt, we have to plow. We have to pick up garbage. We have to recycle, and people are happy with those services. But when it goes to the extra steps, we did look at other cities offerings and just thought it would be a good idea for our population,” he says.

Devine says there's little cost to the city. And to reduce liability concerns, homeowners have to sign a waiver saying West Allis is not responsible for any injuries.  

The mayor, who is pushing 50, notes he's not quite eligible for shoveling help from the Snow Angels program. "Not yet, not yet. I hope it's still in place when I am," he says.

Tags: 
WUWM
winter
seniors
people with disabilities
WUWM News

Related Content

Adaptive Bike Program Aims To Make Biking Accessible To More Milwaukeeans

By Aug 6, 2019
Chuck Quirmbach

People with physical disabilities may now be better able to use the Bublr bike-share system in the Milwaukee area. A pilot program announced Tuesday will add some adaptive cycles to the mix of bikes available.

Shirin Cabraal had polio as a child and now as an older adult can only walk with the aid of a walker. She's very happy that one of the new Bublr adaptive bikes is a two-person side-by-side tricycle. With the aid of another rider, Cabraal says she hopes to go exploring.

Vaccinations Of Registered Seniors Begin At Wisconsin Center, Amid Questions

By Feb 2, 2021
Chuck Quirmbach / WUWM

Efforts to immunize people 65 and older against COVID-19 are stepping up this week in Wisconsin. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will hold a second day of vaccinating hundreds of seniors who have appointments.

But a city health official says they've had to take steps to prevent other people from unfairly coming in, and he says, questions about vaccine supply continue to inject uncertainty into the process. 

UWM Gerontologist Offers Advice On Easing Senior Isolation, Loneliness

By Mar 25, 2020
Marina Andrejchenko / stock.adobe.com

Lots of people are isolating themselves these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But isolation and loneliness have long been concerns for some seniors as they grapple with the death of loved ones, health problems or retirement.

A Pilot Program Aims To Keep Sheboygan Seniors In Their Homes

By Apr 30, 2019
Fresh Meals on Wheels

A lot of aging adults fight to stay in their homes. A new pilot program in Sheboygan would allow seniors to do just that. But, many are leaving the offer on the table.

Concordia University is working with Fresh Meals on Wheels in Sheboygan to pilot a new program for seniors living at home. Essentially, there are three home visits.