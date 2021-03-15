-
The snow depth in Milwaukee is now the deepest it's been in about 20 years — as snow shovelers with sore backs or shoulders can well attest. In most…
Efforts to immunize people 65 and older against COVID-19 are stepping up this week in Wisconsin. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee will…
Lots of people are isolating themselves these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But isolation and loneliness have long been concerns for some seniors as…
Less intrusive monitoring of seniors may be coming to more nursing homes. That's one of the technologies being refined at a newly remodeled building at…
A lot of aging adults fight to stay in their homes. A new pilot program in Sheboygan would allow seniors to do just that. But, many are leaving the offer…
According to the AARP, at least 90 percent of people in a recent survey say they want to age in their own home. But sometimes health and mobility issues…
The old saying goes that nothing is certain but death and taxes. We can add another certainty to that list: our muscles will weaken and even atrophy as we…
From downsizing to health care, there are many difficult issues to sort through as people age. Some of these decisions are exacerbated when financial…
Baby Boomers have been called the sandwich generation, often caring for their children and aging parents at the same time. Many people struggle to find…
Census predictions hold that within 20 years, the percentage of senior citizens in this country will reach a historic high. With this, comes far-reaching…