Trump Heads West In Wisconsin, Looking For Independent Voters

By 1 hour ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport on Oct. 24 in Waukesha. Trump will speak in West Salem, near La Crosse, on Tuesday.
    President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport on Oct. 24 in Waukesha. Trump will speak in West Salem, near La Crosse, on Tuesday.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

After two stops in southern Wisconsin over the last two weekends, President Donald Trump takes his reelection campaign to western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. He's scheduled to speak in West Salem, near La Crosse.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky says the western part of the state remains politically independent and potentially up for grabs. 

"That's pretty rare in this era of hyper-partisanship and polarization. And, voters who are open to changing their minds from election to election. Voters who are not tightly associated with one party or the other,” Chergosky told WUWM.

Chergosky says it's hard to pin down the reason for the voter independence. His theory is the area has diversity in age, education level and profession. 

"And I think that carries over to the politics of this region, where it's unpredictable and it's very much in flux,” Chergosky said.

Trump will be speaking at a rally at a motor speedway. But Chergosky says that doesn't necessarily mean the president is pursuing Wisconsin's version of the so-called NASCAR vote — meaning white, usually middle-aged, blue-collar men. Instead, Chergosky says local officials had previously blocked Trump from holding a rally at the La Crosse airport during the state's COVID-19 surge, and another venue was needed.

Just in case Tuesday’s event is a pitch for NASCAR voters, Darin Von Ruden of the Wisconsin Farmers Union says that demographic is more diverse than some people think.

"There's a lot of folks in the racing industry who are Democrats, too,” Von Ruden said. He added that the real issue of the campaign is COVID-19, “We gotta figure out how to control the virus, not continue to spread it."

Von Ruden and other speakers on a Wisconsin Democratic Party media call Monday repeatedly criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic, and for the president  holding large rallies without requiring people to wear masks.

Tags: 
President Trump
WUWM
election
WUWM News

Related Content

As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Wisconsin, Trump Says Schools Should Open

By 21 hours ago
Scott Olson / Getty Images

President Trump made a campaign stop in the key battleground state of Wisconsin late Saturday evening, marking his seventh trip to the state this year.

His visit to the conservative stronghold of Waukesha comes as the state continues to see surging COVID-19 cases. But that did not stop thousands from gathering for the outdoor rally. Some wore masks, but there was little to no regard for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guideline of social distancing.

Trump Rally In Janesville Draws Thousands Of Attendees

By Oct 18, 2020
Susan Bence

Despite the weather, wind and pandemic, thousands of people stood shoulder to shoulder on a flag festooned airport tarmac in Janesville Saturday to rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The Republican described the crowd as stretching as far as the eye could see. Trump came out swinging saying he’s the right choice for the "most important election in the history of our country," not his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

From Health Care To The Economy: Where Trump And Biden Stand

By Oct 16, 2020

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have very different views on how to tackle America's pressing issues.

That much is clear. But what specifically are they proposing?

NPR Politics has sifted through Trump's and Biden's plans, as released by their campaigns, and narrowed in on a few key issues to show what they're promising and how each man's priorities differ from his opponent's.

Read all of the plans here.

Evers Tells Trump And Other Politicians To Require Masks At Events In Wisconsin

By Oct 16, 2020
Chuck Quirmbach

President Donald Trump is scheduled to campaign in Janesville Saturday night. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking the president to require all those who attend the rally to wear a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In fact, Evers said Thursday that he wants all politicians who hold events in Wisconsin to require masks.