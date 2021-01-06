UPS Driver Fired After Racist Rant Caught On Milwaukee Doorbell Camera

  • Darryl Morin (center), national president of Forward Latino, stands with Eileen Figueroa (right), the secretary of the Board of Directors at Forward Latino. During a press conference Tuesday, they condemed the actions of a UPS driver for racist behavior.
    Screenshot

Editor's note: This story contains explicit and offensive language.

A UPS driver’s racist remarks that were caught on video during a delivery in Milwaukee last month has some advocacy groups condemning the comments and calling for UPS to take action.

The delivery, a week before Christmas, was on the city’s south side, a predominantly Latino area.

During a press conference Tuesday, representatives from Forward Latino — a national advocacy organization based in Franklin, Wisconsin — says the incident is unacceptable.

Darryl Morin, president of the organization, explained what happened on the video: "A UPS driver parked his truck, walked onto the porch of their home and began to use language that is racist, divisive, and quite frankly un-American."

The footage, just over 30 seconds long, was captured via the Ring doorbell at the residence. In the audio, the driver is heard saying: “Now you don’t get f--- nothing cause you’re a stupid mother---. Can’t read, write and speak the f---England (English) language.”

>> Watch the full video

Morin said the driver “never even attempted to deliver the package.” The driver, he said, never knocked on the door or rang the doorbell. Morin called the driver’s actions intentional.

"The only information this driver had that could serve as a trigger for this deep-seeded hate was the name on the package," he said. 

Morin said if it were not for the camera, there would be no proof this happened.

The incident has drawn criticism from Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, who in a written statement, said she stands united with the family in seeking a formal investigation into the incident.

The Equal Rights Commission is also encouraging UPS to reach out to local community groups and begin a process of healing for all affected.

Morin said after repeated requests to UPS to start a dialogue with the family and talk about next steps, they have not heard back. He said the family is calling for the driver to be fired and for UPS to invest in more anti-bias and anti-discrimination training.

And Mortin said because of the damage caused to the Latino community, UPS could or should donate to a college scholarship fund to show that they’re serious about regaining trust.

In an email statement to WUWM, a UPS spokesperson said the company immediately contacted the family to offer their deepest apologies when they learned of the incident. And that they “promptly took action, terminating the driver’s employment.”

Do you have a question about race in Milwaukee that you'd like WUWM's Teran Powell to explore? Submit it below.

