Wisconsin Surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 Cases

By 1 hour ago
    Members of the Wisconsin National Guard test residents for the coronavirus COVID-19 at a temporary test facility set up in the parking lot of the UMOS corporate headquarters on Oct. 9 in Milwaukee.
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

Wisconsin health officials reported Monday that more than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, a disturbing milestone as the virus continues to surge unabated across the state.

The Department of Health Services reported 2,883, newly confirmed cases on Monday. While that's the lowest daily tally since Oct. 11, it still brought the overall case count to 201,049.

The agency tweeted that it took seven-and-a-half months to reach 100,000 cases in Wisconsin and just 36 days to double that figure.

The department also reported that the virus was a factor in 10 more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,788. In a bit of good news, only about 1% of all those infected have died.

As of Sunday, the state was fourth in the nation in per capita cases over the last two weeks with about 824 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota was first with 1,375 cases per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus
WUWM

