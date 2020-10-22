Wisconsin Voter ID Laws Cause 'Needless And Discriminatory Barriers' Says Voting Rights Advocate

By & 1 hour ago
  • Wisconsin voter ID laws have been in place since 2011.
    Wisconsin voter ID laws have been in place since 2011.
    Rogatnev / stock.adobe.com

Milwaukeeans are already lining up outside early voting locations to cast their ballot in this year’s election. Many have already voted by mail or absentee. No matter how Wisconsinites choose to make their voice heard this year, they’ll all have to show proof of who they are. 

READ: Wisconsin 2020 Election: Key Deadlines For Voter Registration, Voting Absentee And In Person

Wisconsin’s voter ID law has been in place since 2011. Peter Burress is the campaign manager for All Voting is Local, a non-partisan voting rights project. The group is working to identify and fight discrimination at the ballot before it happens and improve education around voting. 

Buress explains that voters can use a number of IDs, it is not just limited to state issued driver’s licenses or state IDs. There is a full list of alternate IDs that can be used for voting or voters can get a voter ID card from any DMV. The voter ID has less requirements for necessary paperwork and is free of cost.

“What the DMV recommends is bring what you have, so if you have a proof of name and date of birth, like a birth certificate, bring that. If you have proof of identity like a social security card, proof of where you live like a utility bill, if you have citizenship paperwork,” says Buress. “You don’t have to bring any of those if you don’t have them, you know, this is the safeguard in place that no matter what Wisconsin law assures us that folks can get a free ID for voting.”

Buress says for many Wisconsinites, getting proper ID is a barrier to the ballot box that people should not have to face.

“Since the photo ID law was implemented, we’ve seen a lot of ways in which it’s created needless and discriminatory barriers to the ballot. Particularly thinking about Wisconsinites of color, Wisconsinites with disabilities, students, rural Wisconsinites, low-income Wisconsinites,” he says.

2016 was the first presidential election where voter ID laws were fully enforced and according to Buress, that turned away anywhere from 17,000 to 23,000 voters in just Milwaukee and Dane counties.

He hopes that efforts like All Voting is Local have helped educate voters about Wisconsin’s voter ID laws so that those voters will not be dissuaded by the law.

Tags: 
election
Lake Effect
WUWM

Related Content

Redistricting Advisory Referendum On The Ballot In 11 Wisconsin Counties

By 2 hours ago
JOAQUIN CORBALAN / stock.adobe.com

Voters in Kenosha County, Jefferson County and a handful of other counties and municipalities in Wisconsin are seeing a question on their Nov. 3 general election ballot asking about redistricting, or the redrawing of political maps.

Concerns About Mail-In Voting Motivates Many To Vote Early And In Person

By Oct 21, 2020
Angelina Mosher Salazar / WUWM

Early voting began Tuesday as COVID-19 cases hit record-breaking levels in Wisconsin.

In Milwaukee, people began forming lines outside of voting booths in the pre-dawn hours, ready to cast their ballot in person. According to Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, there were lines at each of the 13 early voting sites that were open Tuesday.

Spaced 6 feet apart, many people waited for up to an hour. But Sarah Burrell, who voted at Washington Park Library, said she was fine waiting if it means her vote will count.

Wisconsin 2020 Election: Key Deadlines For Voter Registration, Voting Absentee And In Person

By Oct 6, 2020
grejak / stock.adobe.com

Updated Oct. 21 at 10:16 a.m. CT

What's the deadline to request an absentee ballot? How do you get a mail-in ballot in Wisconsin? WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR put together a Wisconsin voter's guide to help you make sure your vote counts in the 2020 presidential election.

Anxious Democrats Don't Trust Biden's Lead. His Campaign Is Fine With That

By Oct 21, 2020

Democrats all across the country are anxious.

The fact that former Vice President Joe Biden consistently leads President Trump by double digits in national polls lately doesn't help. Neither does Biden's unprecedented advertising advantage over the incumbent.