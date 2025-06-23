© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New director of Milwaukee's Office of African American Affairs talks plans to support the community

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Teran Powell
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:25 AM CDT
The fists of four Black people are raised to the sky in a gesture of empowerment.
Milwaukee's Office of African American Affairs is responsible for identifying issues important to the city's Black community.

Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs was created in 2016.

The office is responsible for identifying issues important to the city’s Black community. It also seeks to create programs to address the specific needs of the Black community and to promote equal opportunities for Black residents in various areas.

In February 2025, Melissa was appointed Director of the Office of African American Affairs.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson recently appointed Melissa Buford as the office director.

Buford previously worked in the mayor’s office, serving on the Outreach Team and as the policy administration and coordinator.

She says her experience and community involvement inform her approach to leading the Office of African American Affairs.

062325A.mp3
Teran Powell
Teran is WUWM's race & ethnicity reporter.
See stories by Teran Powell
