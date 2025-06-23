New director of Milwaukee's Office of African American Affairs talks plans to support the community

Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs was created in 2016.

The office is responsible for identifying issues important to the city’s Black community. It also seeks to create programs to address the specific needs of the Black community and to promote equal opportunities for Black residents in various areas.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson recently appointed Melissa Buford as the office director.

Buford previously worked in the mayor’s office, serving on the Outreach Team and as the policy administration and coordinator.

She says her experience and community involvement inform her approach to leading the Office of African American Affairs.