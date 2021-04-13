Tuesday on Lake Effect: 'The Sit-In,' 'Througline,' Edessa School of Fashion, MSO Symphony Center
Tuesday on Lake Effect, we hear from filmmaker Yoruba Richen about her documentary The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show. Then, we meet the hosts of NPR’s history podcast Throughline, who recently made the jump to radio. We learn about Milwaukee’s new Edessa School of Fashion. Plus, we tell you about some of the obstacles the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra overcame in renovating the Warner Grand Theatre.
Guests:
- Yoruba Richen, director of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts ‘The Tonight Show.’
- Rund Abdelfatah & Ramtin Arablouei, hosts of Throughline
- Lynne Dixon, academic dean and lead developer at Edessa School of Fashion
- Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; John Rolloff, MSO's senior director of operation