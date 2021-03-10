© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
Lake Effect Segments

Edessa School Of Fashion Is Working To Make Studying Fashion Accessible To All Of Wisconsin

Published March 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST
0321-414-Edessa-01_by-Sara-Stathas_wider-1463x2048.jpg
Sara Stathas
/
Kim Dunisch (left) is the marketing department chair at Edessa School Of Fashion and Lynne Dixon-Speller (right) serves as the design department chair.

A new four-year college in Milwaukee is now accepting applications.

Edessa School of Fashion is hoping to become the Midwest’s first four-year college dedicated to fashion. The school currently has two available degree programs — apparel design and fashion marketing.

Lynne Dixon-Speller is a co-founder and chair of the design department of Edessa, and was featured in this March's Milwaukee Magazine. Before starting her own college, Dixon-Speller served as the interim campus director, and fashion design and marketing program director at the now closed Art Institute of Wisconsin.

Edessa is named after Dixon-Speller’s grandmother, Edessa Meek Dixon, who graduated from Tuskegee University in 1920 and taught Dixon-Speller how to sew.

Dixon-Speller says while access to fashion education exists in Wisconsin, Edessa hopes to expand the equity in access to that education.

“The problem is there are not opportunities for all Milwaukeeans to study fashion. So, the need that we’re filling is to offer the opportunity to marginalized people,” she says. “We’re offering new visions in apparel design and fashion marketing and that’s the difference.”

For students who want to study fashion, Dixon-Speller says being in Wisconsin allows them to explore the part of fashion they are passionate about. “The funny thing about Wisconsin is that there’s some of everything, you have fast fashion coming out of Wisconsin and you have classic," she says.

Dixon-Speller adds, “There is some of everything, whatever your desire is, it’s out there.

Tags

Lake Effect SegmentsLake EffectWUWMhigher educationEducationFashion
Stay Connected
Joy Powers
Joy Powers joined WUWM January 2016 as producer for Lake Effect. Most recently, she was a director and producer for The Afternoon Shift, on WBEZ-fm, Chicago Public Radio.
See stories by Joy Powers
Jack Hurbanis
Jack Hurbanis started as the WUWM Digital Intern in January 2020, transitioning to Assistant Digital Producer in July.
See stories by Jack Hurbanis