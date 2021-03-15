-
A new four-year college in Milwaukee is now accepting applications.Edessa School of Fashion is hoping to become the Midwest’s first four-year college…
Since returning to her alma mater as an executive fellow, fashion designer Donna Ricco has been working with the next generation of designers. Ricco…
The latest act in Donna Ricco’s career has been underway for a few months now. The Milwaukee native co-founded and went on to success with her eponymously…
Donna Ricco, the noted fashion designer, is returning home. More specifically, Ricco is coming back to Milwaukee - at least on a regular basis - to her…
Some might think that dressing modestly in a hijab or abaya, might preclude being fashionable. But don’t tell that to the Samara sisters.Aateka and Marwa…
Lerner and Lowe’s musical My Fair Lady is based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, in which the Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle is made over into a…
When you were around the age of ten, your business experience was probably limited to delivering papers or running a summer lemonade stand. Even if you…
For most people, their first exposure to Timothy Westbrook was his short-lived run on the Lifetime TV show Project Runway. But before that, Westbrook was…
The traveling exhibit on the Ebony Fashion Fair, now open at the Milwaukee Art Museum, shares an anniversary with the fashion program at Mount Mary…
High fashion isn’t usually the kind of thing an art museum exhibits.But the clothes in Milwaukee Art Museum's Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion…