Wednesday on Lake Effect: Restaurant Jobs, 'Alone Bird,' 'Artists Without Borders' Exhibit, John McGivern Stage Show

Wednesday on Lake Effect, millions of jobs were lost due to the pandemic but one industry is struggling to find workers: restaurants. We explore why. Then, speak with the author of Alone Bird: A Story About Autism. Then, explore a new exhibit at the Museum of Wisconsin Art that features pieces by local artists with roots abroad. Plus, John McGivern talks about his latest one man show, now on stage and in person at the Pabst.

