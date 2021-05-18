Tuesday on Lake Effect: Right to Eviction Counsel, 'The Women and the Sea,' Milwaukee River Beavers
Tuesday on Lake Effect, we learn about a new right to counsel resolution for people facing eviction in Milwaukee County. Then we speak with filmmaker Camila Guarda about her short documentary The Women and the Sea. We look at a new study that examines how increasing the beaver population on the Milwaukee River could reduce flood damage. Plus, local poet Richard Hedderman talks about his latest collection, Choosing A Stone.
Guests:
- Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy
- Camila Guarda, filmmaker of The Woman and the Sea
- Bob Boucher, founder of Milwaukee Riverkeepers; Qian Lao, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UW-Milwaukee
- Richard Hedderman, author of Choosing a Stone