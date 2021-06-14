Monday on Lake Effect: Ending Unemployment Relief, Prohibition in Milwaukee, Bubbler Talk, Wisconsin's LGBTQ History
Today on Lake Effect, we look at recent legislative efforts to end federal unemployment and how it could force people back into low-wage jobs. We learn what life was like during the prohibition era in Milwaukee. Bubbler Talk explores the legacy of the Up & Under pub on Brady Street. And we learn about Wisconsin’s early gay history.
Guests:
- Kathleen Gallagher, host of How Did You Do That? and executive director of the Great Lakes Institute
- Matthew Prigge, freelance writer and historian
- Bubbler Talk
- Dick Wagner, author of We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History