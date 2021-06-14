© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday on Lake Effect: Ending Unemployment Relief, Prohibition in Milwaukee, Bubbler Talk, Wisconsin's LGBTQ History

Published June 14, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at recent legislative efforts to end federal unemployment and how it could force people back into low-wage jobs. We learn what life was like during the prohibition era in Milwaukee. Bubbler Talk explores the legacy of the Up & Under pub on Brady Street. And we learn about Wisconsin’s early gay history.

Guests:

  • Kathleen Gallagher, host of How Did You Do That? and executive director of the Great Lakes Institute
  • Matthew Prigge, freelance writer and historian
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Dick Wagner, author of We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History
Lake Effect
