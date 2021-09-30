Thursday On Lake Effect: Suicide Awareness & Prevention, 'Main Streets' With John McGivern, Packers Polka
Today on Lake Effect, a psychologist joins us to debunk some common myths about suicide in honor of Suicide Prevention Month and a suicide survivor shares her experience with mental health struggles. Travel host John McGivern talks about the end of 'Around the Corner' and his new show, 'Main Streets.' Plus, we speak with the musicians behind the updated polka, “I Love My Green Bay Packers.”
Guest:
- Dr. David Capriano, co-chair of suicide prevention council at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Jeannine Rivers Colburne, suicide prevention consultant & speaker
- Lois Maurer, producer & director of Main Streets; John McGivern, host of Main Streets
- Eddy Lemberger & Jason Fabus, songwriters & musicians