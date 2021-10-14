Thursday on Lake Effect: Milwaukee's growing Latinx community, Roberto Hernandez Center, teaching in a pandemic
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa about the growing Latinx community and what needs to improve to help them thrive. Then, learn how UWM’s Roberto Hernandez Center is celebrating the history of those who fought for equity at the university. Plus, learn how teaching is changing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. And look at Wisconsin's early gay history.
Guests:
- Alderwoman JoCasta Zamparripa, represents Milwaukee's 8th district
- Alberto Maldonado, executive director of the Roberto Hernandez Center
- Alan Borsuk, senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette University’s Law School
- Dick Wagner, author of We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History