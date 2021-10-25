Monday on Lake Effect: resettling Wisconsin's Afghan refugees, redesigning Cudahy, 'Bubbler Talk,' Bradley Corp. washfountain
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about plans to start resettling Afghan refugees in Wisconsin. Then, look at how communities like Cudahy are trying to attract younger residents. Bubbler Talk finds out why inflatable reindeer have been seen at COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites. Plus, we learn about the signature washfountain that launched the Bradley Corporation in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Alexander Durtka, president and CEO of the International Institute of Wisconsin
- Tom Daykin, reporter covering commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Harry Perlstadt, sociology professor emeritus at Michigan State University
- Bubbler Talk
- Jon Dommisse, director of Global Strategy and Corporate Development at the Bradley Corporation