Monday on Lake Effect: Rittenhouse trial reactions, Milwaukee County Parks financial outlook, November 'Book of the Month'

Today on Lake Effect, community members in Kenosha talk about how they’re feeling as the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse gets underway. Then, we tell you about the financial outlook for the Milwaukee County Parks system and the potential consequences of budget shortfalls. We explore the manuscripts of J.R.R. Tolkien found here in Milwaukee. Plus, in our Book of the Month series a Milwaukee Public librarian recommends what to read during Native American Heritage Month.

