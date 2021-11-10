Wednesday on Lake Effect: The Community, American memory exhibition, diversity in medicine, 'What Can You Do With A Rock?'

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about The Community, a local organization helping formerly incarcerated people reenter our larger community. Then, look at the American Memory exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. We talk to one of this year’s recipients of Milwaukee Magazine’s Betty Awards, who’s making strides in changing the medical industry from the inside out. Plus, look at a new children’s book that explores the magic of Wisconsin’s rocks and learn how to brew the perfect cup of tea.

