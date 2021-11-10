Wednesday on Lake Effect: The Community, American memory exhibition, diversity in medicine, 'What Can You Do With A Rock?'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about The Community, a local organization helping formerly incarcerated people reenter our larger community. Then, look at the American Memory exhibition at the Milwaukee Art Museum. We talk to one of this year’s recipients of Milwaukee Magazine’s Betty Awards, who’s making strides in changing the medical industry from the inside out. Plus, look at a new children’s book that explores the magic of Wisconsin’s rocks and learn how to brew the perfect cup of tea.
Guests:
- Shannon Ross, executive director of The Community
- Carla Echeveste, research program coordinator for All of Us at the Medical College of Wisconsin and one of Milwaukee Magazine’s 2021 Betty Awards recipients
- Phoenix Brown, Abert Family Curatorial Fellow; Brandon Ruud, Abert Family Curator of American Art at the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Pat Zietlow Miller, author of What Can You Do With A Rock?
- Joshua Kaiser, president and founder of Rishi Tea and Botanicals