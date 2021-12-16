© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday on Lake Effect: Berrada Properties lawsuit, Milwaukee comfort food, 'Our Bodies Stay Home' book

Published December 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why a landlord is being sued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and what it means for renters in Milwaukee. Dining critic Ann Christenson shares where to find the best comfort food in Milwaukee. Plus, the author of a children’s book about the pandemic explains how she hopes it will help families cope through difficult times.

Guests:

  • Cary Spivak, reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  • Raphael Ramos, attorney for Legal Action of Wisconsin
  • Ann Christenson, dining critic for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Alex Hanesakda, owner of Sap Sap
  • Lora Hyler, author of Our Bodies Stay Home, Our Imagination Runs Free
