Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lindsay Heights preservation, The Community, holiday food traditions, reusing Christmas trees

Published December 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhoods and the effort to preserve it. We learn about The Community, a local organization helping formerly incarcerated people reenter our larger community. Culinary historian Kyle Cherek shares the history behind some holiday foods & traditions: Plus, our Dig In! series has tips on how to reuse your Christmas tree after the holidays.

Guests:

  • Charles Birnbaum, president and CEO of the Cultural Landscape Foundation; Michael Carriere, history professor at MSOE; Danielle Washington, community artist and public health official
  • Shannon Ross, executive director of The Community
  • Kyle Cherek, culinary historian & Lake Effect contributor
  • Maritza Paz, Peruvian chef
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & Dig In! contributor
