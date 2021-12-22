Wednesday on Lake Effect: Lindsay Heights preservation, The Community, holiday food traditions, reusing Christmas trees
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the history of Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhoods and the effort to preserve it. We learn about The Community, a local organization helping formerly incarcerated people reenter our larger community. Culinary historian Kyle Cherek shares the history behind some holiday foods & traditions: Plus, our Dig In! series has tips on how to reuse your Christmas tree after the holidays.
Guests:
- Charles Birnbaum, president and CEO of the Cultural Landscape Foundation; Michael Carriere, history professor at MSOE; Danielle Washington, community artist and public health official
- Shannon Ross, executive director of The Community
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian & Lake Effect contributor
- Maritza Paz, Peruvian chef
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden & Dig In! contributor