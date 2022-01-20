Thursday on Lake Effect: alcohol deaths in Wisconsin, farmer mental health, Afghan refugees resettling, Taste of Lindsay Heights
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why alcohol-related deaths have risen in Wisconsin and who has been most affected. Then, learn about a new program aimed at helping female farmers struggling with their mental health. We get an update on how the Afghan refugees who came to Wisconsin are being resettled in the community. Plus, hear from food entrepreneurs from the Taste of Lindsay Heights community cafe as a part of our COVID Earners series. And learn how the fan favorite polka, “I Love My Green Bay Packers” got an update.
Guests:
- Ari Brown & Mark Sommerhauser, researchers for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Chris Frakes, program director at Farm Well Wisconsin; Stephanie Schneider, farm owner
- Alexander Durtka, president and CEO at the International Institute of Wisconsin
- Chandra Ellis, community wealth building coordinator with Walnut Way; Paula Bost, owner of Rum Cakes by Paula; Patricia Bent, owner of Aunt Manda’s Beverages
- Eddy J Lemberger and Jason Fabus, songwriters and musicians