Thursday on Lake Effect: ballot dropbox legal battle, Frederick Douglass transcribe-a-thon, missing Bronze Fonz
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the legal battle over election drop boxes and how it could impact voters living with a disability. Then, learn why Marquette University is honoring the work of Frederick Douglass with a transcribe-a-thon. We look at a new exhibition that uses colors taken from nature, rather than commercially made paints. We get a list of films that teach viewers about racism. Then, the Bronze Fonz is missing from the Milwaukee Riverwalk! We tell you where he rode off to. Plus, we learn about the art of scientific glass blowing.
Guests:
- Stephanie Birmingham, advocacy coordinator for Options for Independent Living in Green Bay; Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin
- Dr. Jenn Fishman, associate professor of English at Marquette and co-director of the Ott Memorial Writing Center
- Jeff Zimpel, artist in residence at Arts at Large
- Yoruba Richen, documentary filmmaker; Brad Lichtenstein, filmmaker and the president of 371 Productions
- Lindsey McKee, communications manager for VISIT Milwaukee
- Neal Korfhage, scientific glass blower at UW-Milwaukee