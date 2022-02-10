Thursday on Lake Effect: ballot dropbox legal battle, Frederick Douglass transcribe-a-thon, missing Bronze Fonz

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the legal battle over election drop boxes and how it could impact voters living with a disability. Then, learn why Marquette University is honoring the work of Frederick Douglass with a transcribe-a-thon. We look at a new exhibition that uses colors taken from nature, rather than commercially made paints. We get a list of films that teach viewers about racism. Then, the Bronze Fonz is missing from the Milwaukee Riverwalk! We tell you where he rode off to. Plus, we learn about the art of scientific glass blowing.

Guests:

