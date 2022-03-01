Tuesday on Lake Effect: student mental health, Oak Creek Starbucks unionizing, Paczki traditions, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Wisconsin schools are supporting the mental health needs of students. Then, hear from Starbucks employees in Oak Creek who are pushing to unionize. We learn about Paczki traditions, as so many of us enjoy them on this Fat Tuesday. Plus, hear some new, local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Angela Kimball, works with Inseparable
- Sydney LeBarron-Fahl & Hannah Fogarty, employees at a Starbucks in Oak Creek
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian & essayist
- Jessica Young, community activist & writer
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record