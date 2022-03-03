© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday on Lake Effect: service worker shortage, Arava Institute, 5 things this month in Milwaukee, 'The Circle' footage

Published March 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we unpack what’s happening with the service industry worker shortage in Milwaukee and hear the improvements workers are calling for. Then, learn about a local organization working to solve environmental issues, while fostering peace. Plus, learn about 5 things to do this month in Milwaukee, including a celebration of International Women’s Day and an all-ages science fair.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director of COWS and a clinical assistant professor of social work at UW-Madison
  • Peter Rickman, president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality workers union
  • David Lehrer, director of international development at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies
  • Adam Carr, deputy editor for community engagement at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect