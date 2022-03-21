Monday on Lake Effect: Supreme Court changes, Milwaukee Rep founder, UW-Madison Peace Corps, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Supreme Court could change as hearings begin for a new nominee. We explore the life and legacy of Mary John, founder of the Milwaukee Rep. Then, learn why UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corp volunteers. Bubbler Talk explores why there are so many water towers in Wauwatosa. Plus, we chat with a local chef who was on the latest Gordon Ramsey cooking show.

Guests:

