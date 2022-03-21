Monday on Lake Effect: Supreme Court changes, Milwaukee Rep founder, UW-Madison Peace Corps, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Supreme Court could change as hearings begin for a new nominee. We explore the life and legacy of Mary John, founder of the Milwaukee Rep. Then, learn why UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corp volunteers. Bubbler Talk explores why there are so many water towers in Wauwatosa. Plus, we chat with a local chef who was on the latest Gordon Ramsey cooking show.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, chair and associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Chad Bauman, executive director of the Milwaukee Rep
- Kate Schachter, Peace-Corps recruiter at UW-Madison
- Bubbler Talk
- Zach Adams, sous chef at North Shore Country and contestant on Next Level Chef
- Patrick Parker and Shelly Smith, licensed marriage and family therapists from Good Human Work