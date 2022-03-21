© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday on Lake Effect: Supreme Court changes, Milwaukee Rep founder, UW-Madison Peace Corps, Bubbler Talk

Published March 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the Supreme Court could change as hearings begin for a new nominee. We explore the life and legacy of Mary John, founder of the Milwaukee Rep. Then, learn why UW-Madison is one of the leading universities in recruiting Peace Corp volunteers. Bubbler Talk explores why there are so many water towers in Wauwatosa. Plus, we chat with a local chef who was on the latest Gordon Ramsey cooking show.

Guests:

  • Paul Nolette, chair and associate professor of political science at Marquette University
  • Chad Bauman, executive director of the Milwaukee Rep
  • Kate Schachter, Peace-Corps recruiter at UW-Madison
  • Bubbler Talk
  • Zach Adams, sous chef at North Shore Country and contestant on Next Level Chef
  • Patrick Parker and Shelly Smith, licensed marriage and family therapists from Good Human Work
