Thursday on Lake Effect: 414 Day, Earth Week, Blackistory app, Milwaukee Public Museum
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the newest organizer of 414 day on her vision for this year’s celebrations. We get a preview of WUWM's Earth Week coverage. Then, tell you about an app that can help boost your Black history knowledge. Plus, talk about the Street of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum and some of its hidden treasures.
Guests:
- Mocha Harris, owner of Milwaukee Expanded and is the primary point person for 414
- Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter
- Deborah Blanks and Geraud Blanks, co-creators of the Blackistory app
- Richard Hedderman, poet and Education Programs Coordinator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Tim Vargo, manager of research and community science; Ethan Bott, GIS and field data coordinator