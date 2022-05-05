Thursday on Lake Effect: Wisconsin abortion laws, 'Teachers in Crisis,' deep sea exploration
Today on Lake Effect, we learn what could happen with Wisconsin state laws should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Then, learn about a Milwaukee PBS special, exploring the compounding crises affecting Wisconsin teachers. We speak with the man who discovered the sunken remains of the Titanic about what deep sea exploration means to him. Plus, an MATC student shares their personal journey to higher education, as part of a new series.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, politics professor at Marquette University
- Maryann Lazarski, editorial producer for Milwaukee PBS
- Dr. Robert Ballard, deep sea explorer and National Geographic’s explorer-at-large
- Troy Muns is a student at MATC; Ann Burbach, a volunteer with MATC’s FAST Fund program
- Amelia Toporsh, owner of HER Milwaukee