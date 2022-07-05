Tuesday on Lake Effect: Planned Parenthood's shifting work, Ho-Chunk Canoe Journey, 5 Things in Milwaukee, Monthly with Mosley

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is shifting its work to meet the needs of its patients. Then, look at the first annual Ho-Chunk Canoe Journey and learn why celebrating the culture and the language are essential to preserving native history. We learn about five, community events happening this month in Milwaukee. Then, chat with Judge Derek Mosley about a new, local snack pick and a new place to find a good book. Plus, get a summer book recommendation from the Milwaukee Public Library.

Guests:

