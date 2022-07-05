Tuesday on Lake Effect: Planned Parenthood's shifting work, Ho-Chunk Canoe Journey, 5 Things in Milwaukee, Monthly with Mosley
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is shifting its work to meet the needs of its patients. Then, look at the first annual Ho-Chunk Canoe Journey and learn why celebrating the culture and the language are essential to preserving native history. We learn about five, community events happening this month in Milwaukee. Then, chat with Judge Derek Mosley about a new, local snack pick and a new place to find a good book. Plus, get a summer book recommendation from the Milwaukee Public Library.
Guests:
- Dr. Kathy King, associate professor of obstetrics & gynecology and the medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin
- Arvina Martin, Madison politician and Ho-Chunk Nation member; Chloris Lowe, artist and lecturer at UW-Madison and Ho-Chunk Nation member; Demetria Abangan-Browneagle, student and Ho-Chunk Nation member
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Judge Derek Mosley, municipal court judge for the city of Milwaukee and food influencer
- Connor Bowman, librarian in the special collections and archives department of the Milwaukee Public Library