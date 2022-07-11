Monday on Lake Effect: gerrymandering impact on legislation, social determinants of health, Hala Restaurant Week, comedian Hannah Gadsby, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we’ll look at the fate of popular legislation in light of Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislature. Then, learn about social determinants of health and how research is shifting the way care is given. We’ll tell you about Milwaukee’s first Halal Restaurant week. We'll hear from Australian comic Hannah Gadsby. Plus, Bubbler Talk looks at the history of Havenwoods State Forest.
Guests:
- David Daley, author of RatF–d: Why your vote doesn’t count & senior fellow at Fair Vote
- Dr. Leonard Egede, professor of medicine
- Bushra Zaibak, event coordinator for halal restaurant week; Gregory Leon, chef & owner of Amilinda
- Hannah Gadsby, comedian
- Bubbler Talk