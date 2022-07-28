Thursday on Lake Effect: LGBTQ incarceration, 'Milked' book, Milwaukee Public Museum, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we break down why LGBTQ people are three times more likely to be incarcerated than the general population. Then, look at a new book that explores the relationship between Wisconsin and Mexican farmers. We speak with the designers behind the new Milwaukee Public Museum building and learn about their inspiration is. Plus, hear some new, local songs in this month's Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Jane Hereth, assistant professor of social work at UW-Milwaukee
- Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Examiner and author of Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers
- Todd Schliemann, design partner at Ennead Architects; Jarrett Pelletier, associate partner at Ennead Architects
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record