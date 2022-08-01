Monday on Lake Effect: Electa Quinney Institute director, Monthly with Mosley, Book of the Month Capitol Notes, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we meet the new director of UW-Milwaukee’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education. Then, learn about the first doctor to work in Wisconsin. Capitol Notes digs into the federal lawsuit filed by disabled voters over new Wisconsin election rules. We get a new pick for the August Book of the Month. Plus, Bubbler Talk tells the story of the first Black people who lived in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Mark Freeland, director of UWM’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education
- Capitol Notes
- Judge Derek Mosley, municipal court judge for the City of Milwaukee
- Amy Waldman, adult reference librarian at the Milwaukee Public Library Good Hope branch
- Bubbler Talk