Wednesday on Lake Effect: primary election wrap-up, Pfister artist-in-residence, Milwaukee's Climate & Equity plan
Today on Lake Effect, we recap yesterday’s partisan primary election and looking ahead to the midterms. Then, learn about an on-going project by the Pfister’s Artist-in-Residence, with pieces inspired by the hotel’s guests. We look at Milwaukee’s Climate and Equity Plan and how people can help make it a reality. Plus, learn about Wellspace MKE and explore the J.R.R. Tolkien Collection Manuscripts housed at Marquette University.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM News reporter
- Christopher T. Wood, artist-in-residence at the Pfister Hotel
- Linda Frank, environmental lawyer and member of the Milwaukee City County Task Force on Climate & Economic Equity
- Esperanza Winters, owner of Wellspace MKE
- William Fliss, archivist in the Department of Special Collections in University Archives at Marquette University