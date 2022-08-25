Thursday on Lake Effect: democratic socialism, superfund cleanup, AART community funding, Wisconsin foodie trips
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the rising popularity of socialist policies in Wisconsin and around the nation. Then, learn about plans to dig up a local superfund site, a place that’s highly polluted with toxic materials. We look at the African American Roundtable’s plans to move funding from police to community organizations. Plus, explore some foodie destinations in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Philip Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette; Sam Harshner, teaching instructor at Marquette
- Devin Anderson, membership and coalition manager for the African American Roundtable
- Charlene Lemoine, member of the Waukesha County Environmental Action League; Penney Waggoner, head of the Fall React two group
- Ann Christenson, covers dining for Milwaukee Magazine
- Dave Driscoll, curator of economic history at the Wisconsin Historical Society