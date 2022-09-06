Tuesday on Lake Effect: Inflation Reduction Act homes, 5 things in Milwaukee, Book of the Month, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Inflation Reduction Act could help more people in our area build and live in environmentally friendly homes. Then, look at five community events happening this month in Milwaukee, and bring you a new book recommendation for the month. We learn about the film American Reckoning. Plus, we explore Walker's Point history as a gay neighborhood.
Guests:
- Tom Content, executive director of Citizens Utility Board; Kevin Kane, chief economist with Green Homeowners United; Lisa Geason Bauer, owner of a green marketing firm
- Tim Perkins, member of the Sherman Park Environmental Collaboration Office Neighborhood Group
- Sam Woods, staff reporter at the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Maria Burke, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street branch and Bay View branch
- Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein, co-directors and co-producers of American Reckoning
- Bubbler Talk