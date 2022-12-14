Wednesday 12/14/22: independent legislature, air quality project, caretake documentary, Capricornus

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the independent state legislature theory and how a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court could change the future of our elections. Then, tell you about a project that hopes to raise awareness about the air quality in Milwaukee. We look at a new documentary about caregivers for loved ones with dementia. We learn about the Capricorn Zodiac sign and tell you about flapper culture in Milwaukee in the 1920s.

