Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/14/22: independent legislature, air quality project, caretake documentary, Capricornus

Published December 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the independent state legislature theory and how a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court could change the future of our elections. Then, tell you about a project that hopes to raise awareness about the air quality in Milwaukee. We look at a new documentary about caregivers for loved ones with dementia. We learn about the Capricorn Zodiac sign and tell you about flapper culture in Milwaukee in the 1920s.

Guests:

  • Paul Nolette, associate professor and department chair of political science at Marquette University
  • Carissa Hoium, environmental health researcher
  • Riley Killian, filmmaker & student at UW-Milwaukee
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium
  • Matthew Prigge, writer & historian
