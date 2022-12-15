© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 12/15/22: justice system treatment of kids, Wagyu beef, local authors, Carvd N Stone

Published December 15, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we examine how the Wisconsin Justice System treats juveniles and how their rights differ from adults. We tell you about a special kind of Japanese beef that’s being raised right here in Wisconsin. We speak with two local authors who teamed up to write a whimsical murder mystery series. Plus, tell you about a local news outlet that focuses on positive stories and offers scholarships.

Guests:

  • Amanda Merkwae, advocacy director of the ACLU of Wisconsin
  • Darren Kittleson, founder of Generations Beef
  • Sharon Nagel & Jocelyn Koehler, co-authors of Shady Hollow book series
  • Nyesha Stone, founder of Carvd N Stone

