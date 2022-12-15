Thursday 12/15/22: justice system treatment of kids, Wagyu beef, local authors, Carvd N Stone
Today on Lake Effect, we examine how the Wisconsin Justice System treats juveniles and how their rights differ from adults. We tell you about a special kind of Japanese beef that’s being raised right here in Wisconsin. We speak with two local authors who teamed up to write a whimsical murder mystery series. Plus, tell you about a local news outlet that focuses on positive stories and offers scholarships.
Guests:
- Amanda Merkwae, advocacy director of the ACLU of Wisconsin
- Darren Kittleson, founder of Generations Beef
- Sharon Nagel & Jocelyn Koehler, co-authors of Shady Hollow book series
- Nyesha Stone, founder of Carvd N Stone