Monday 12/19/22: Milwaukee County & City budgets, the Guest House, Stryv 365, Pendarvis
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the cuts to public services in the coming year’s budget proposals for the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. Then, we learn about the Guest House and their approach to addressing homelessness in Milwaukee. We look at a Milwaukee-based organization that helps young people build trauma coping skills through sports. Plus, learn how a fight to preserve stone cottages in Wisconsin turned into a historic site called Pendarvis.
Guests:
- Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Mike Williams, president and CEO of the Guest House
- Cody Hallowell, vice president and general counsel at Stryv 365
- Susan Bence, WUWM environmental reporter