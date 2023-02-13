Monday 2/13/23: OCD research, Capitol Notes, first Black Bucks General Manager, Ambas Financial Services
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new study at the Rogers Research Center that aims to explore the genetics behind OCD. Capitol Notes unpacks some of Governor Tony Evers’ budget priorities ahead of unveiling his two year spending plan to the legislature. We hear from a former Bucks General Manager, the first Black man to hold the position in NBA history. Plus, meet a local woman whose mission is to help and uplift Latino business owners throughout Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Dr. Shelly Piascek, Vice President of Research for Rogers Behavioral Health; Dr. Sheldon Garrison, research scientist
- JR Ross, WisPolitics
- Wayne Embry, former General Manager of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Cristina Villanueva, owner of Ambas Financial Services