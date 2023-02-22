Wednesday 2/22/23: State Supreme Court race results, Bronzeville history app, Southside Organizing Center, 'Art Against the Odds' exhibition
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the results from the State Supreme Court race. We tell you about an app that helps people explore the history of Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood. The executive director of the Southside Organizing Center shares what centers her work. Plus, we tell you about an exhibition that features the work of people who are incarcerated in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Kitonga Alexander, lead researcher for Milwaukee Bronzeville Histories project
- Tammy Rivera, executive director & lead organizer of the Southside Organizing Center