Tuesday 3/28/23: college opportunities for incarcerated, female veterans, NPR's Tamara Keith on Wisconsin politics, dating app voter mobilization

Federal financial aid is being restored for people who are incarcerated and want to pursue a college education. Today on Lake Effect, we look at one program being offered in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about some of the challenges women veterans face and how a new campaign aims to increase their visibility. NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith discusses Wisconsin politics, mistrust in the media, and her work as president of the White House Correspondents Association. Plus, we tell you about voter mobilization efforts on dating apps.

